Thoothukudi gets ready to raise paddy on 10,000 hectares

Due to good monsoonal activity, all tanks and channels are getting water

Thoothukudi

With the onset of north-east monsoon, agricultural activity in the district is in full swing, said Joint Director (Agriculture) S. I. Mohideen here on Sunday.

The district has targeted to raise paddy on about 10,000 hectares during the pisanam season. Usually, the north-east monsoon remains active till mid-October. However, this year, as the monsoon is still active, farmers are a happy lot as tanks under the Tamirabarani system have almost reached their full storage level. Channels too have been getting water. “Under these circumstances, the target of raising paddy in 10,000 ha would not be a difficult task”, the official said.

Already, farmers have completed preliminary works in close to 1,000 ha. In some blocks, nursery was being raised the activity would soon get completed, the official said and added that fertiliser stock was sufficient. Though there have been complaints of shortage in some pockets, the officials at the respective taluk/blocks have been told to check again, he added.

Apart from private dealers, the primary agriculture cooperative societies too have stocks of urea, fertiliser and certified seeds. The farmers can approach the field officers at the respective taluks, he noted.

Farmers in Karungulam, Srivaikundam, Alwartirunagari, Tiruchendur and Sattankulam areas were hopeful of getting their due share of water for irrigation during this season. The district also got a good volume of rainfall during November, Mr. Mohideen said.