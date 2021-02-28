Third front idea may work in favour of BJP in TN: Chidambaram

The idea of a third front in Tamil Nadu may go in favour of the BJP and, hence, those behind it should have a rethink, said senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Sunday.

Speaking at a booth committee workers’ meeting, he said the third front may be an advantage to the BJP and its allies in the general election. The BJP should be chased out of Tamil Nadu. Only a powerful party in position in the State would not heed to the threats and pressures of the BJP in the Centre. Hence, the electorate should vote for Congress and DMK allies in the ensuing election.

When single-day polling was being held in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, which accounted for 407 Assembly Constituencies, what was the need for conducting eight-phase polls for West Bengal, which had 298 Assembly Constituencies. When the ECI was questioned, there was no answer, he said.

Asked to comment on the reported remarks by BJP leader H. Raja that any vote against his party in Tamil Nadu, the Centre would not sanction funds for projects, Mr. Chidambaram said it was against the Constitution. The ECI should take note of it and act.

“The BJP is a party ‘purchasing’ elected representatives by the people in a democratic country. This is not Manipur or Goa. The people of Tamil Nadu will elect the DMK and its allies. Any attempts to destabilise or purchase the MLAs [DMK after polls] will not work here,” he claimed.

The senior Congress leader said they had made a request to the DMK to allot the Sivaganga Assembly Constituency to the Congress.

The AIADMK was releasing advertisements in the media claiming to be Vetrinadai Podum Thamizhagam (victorious TN) whereas it was only Vetrunadai Podum Thamizhagam (empty TN). Making an announcement for gold loan waiver under Rule 110 in the Assembly was a gross violation. Without earmarking even a single rupee in the budget, making announcements was nothing but mockery.

He described the diesel/petrol price hike as ‘daylight robbery’.

Examinations for students could have been held at least after the polls were completed, as they played a major role in assessment, he added.