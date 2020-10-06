Third edition of Digit-All’s Sangamam on Oct.10

Madurai
The third edition of Digit- All’s Sangamam, a virtual conference on digital information and technology, will be conducted on October 10.
Digit-All is a forum run by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A press release from the organisation said that over 1,000 delegates will participate in the conference which will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be eight sessions and 18 star speakers will share their experiences and knowledge on how to strengthen businesses digitally.
Digit-All Chairman J.K. Muthu said that the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a digital revolution. This conference will be held through an online platform and people can register for free for the conference.
Myths and truths about cyber security, success stories for new age entrepreneurs and importance of social media for businesses will be discussed during the conference.
Those who are interested to participate in the conference can Whatsapp to 9751766440.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath