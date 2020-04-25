Coronavirus | Now, new devices to track movement of patients

Two Electrical and Electronics Engineering students of P.S.R Engineering College in Sivakasi have designed a model each to detect movement of people leaving home quarantine area or hospital premises.

In the first model, G. Vijaya Venkatesh has developed an ‘Automatic COVID-19 quarantine tracking module’ which helps in detecting the movement of those under home quarantine using passive infra-red radiation (PIR) sensor and radio frequency detection. If a person who is placed under home quarantine or at a coronavirus ward of a hospital attempts to leave the area, the PIR sensor fixed at the entrance of the quarantined area or hospital will sense the movement. The input will be sent to a processor and an alert will be sent to the security control room through GSM module. This way that person could be stopped from venturing out and spread the infection.

In the second model, T. Vijay has developed a watch to track a patient’s movement. His model has a power supply unit, radio frequency transmitter and receiver, relay unit, a processor and GSM module. The receiver unit will be placed in the centre of the house. The transmitter in watch will continuously send signals to the receiver. An interruption in this signal will occur if a person tries to leave home and remove or damage the watch. An alert SMS will be sent to the security control room.