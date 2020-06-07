Madurai

Thermal scanning in all Class 10 board centres

MADURAI

In view of COVID-19, the education department is arranging for thermal scanners to be placed in the 469 centres where students of Class 10 will write their board exams starting June 15.

Madurai District's Chief Education Officer K. Swaminathan said all 40,124 candidates who are likely to appear for the exams will be scanned.

If students are found to be running a temperature on the day of the exam through thermal scanning, they will be asked to go back home after counselling, he said.

“If they want to write the exam, they will be seated in a separate room in their original centre,” he said.

Apart from the 469 centres, 30 other centres in the district’s 15 educational blocks will be set up specifically to accommodate students who reside in containment zones. They will be seated in centres away from other students to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

Although the exam was initially scheduled between June 1 and 12, extra time has provided space to take stricter precautions, the officer says.

He adds that on exam days, all students will be provided masks and hand sanitizer. Only 10 students will be seated in each room and invigilating teachers will be maintaining distance while appraising their rooms. They too must wear masks.

Centres have been disinfected already and will be cleaned thoroughly twice after each exam, the officer said.

He added that hall tickets are being distributed in schools and can be downloaded through the http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ portal.

An absentee list of those unable to write exams will be collected and sent to the headquarters in Chennai, he said.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 8:14:57 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

