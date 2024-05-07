GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thangkabalu appears before police, denies owing money to deceased Congress functionary

May 07, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu arriving at a hotel for an inquiry.

Former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu arriving at a hotel for an inquiry. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu on Tuesday appeared before a special police team investigating the death of Congress Tirunelveli East district president K.P.K Jayakumar, and categorically denied owing any money to him. Jayakumar’s charred body was found in the district recently.

A letter purportedly written by Jayakumar had claimed that eight persons, including Mr. Thangkabalu, had issued a death threat to him following certain financial transactions. It had claimed that the former TNCC president owed him ₹11 lakh.

After appearing before the investigators in a hotel, Mr. Thangkabalu said, “Jayakumar had alleged in the letter that I had received ₹11 lakh from him towards election work in the Tirunelveli constituency, and told him to recover the amount from Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan. It is a blatant lie. I never took money from anyone for election work. It was I who gave him his first post in the party.”

He said that he was satisfied with the ongoing investigation “as it is being conducted in a fair manner”.

A team led by Inspector Kannan held inquires with Mr. Thangkabalu at a hotel in Vannarpet. The Congress leader submitted a written statement and answered their questions.

Another team inquired with Mr. Manoharan at Arasoor Poochikaadu in Thoothukudi district and obtained his statement.

Addressing the media at Thoothukudi airport, the MLA said that he had never taken money from any Congress functionary during his 50-year-long political career.

Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan inquired with the family members and aides of the deceased. His mobile phones are reportedly missing, and investigators believe that they would provide vital clues regarding his death.

“After a prayer meeting was conducted in memory of Jayakumar at his residence on Monday, the police held inquiries with his family members, including his wife and two sons,” said a source close to the bereaved.

Meanwhile, forensic experts confirmed that two letters recovered from Jayakumar’s house were written by him.

