Testing and calibration lab inaugurated

MADURAI
Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE), Madurai, and AVM Labs, Chennai, collaborated to set up a sophisticated, hi-tech laboratory for testing and calibration of equipment recently.
The TCE-AVM Centre for Testing and Calibration will conduct tests in the domains of automotive, aerospace, textile, oil and gas, information technology, rubber, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
The tests will check pressure, vacuum, thermal quality, humidity, electro-technical and mechanical aspects, force, torque, mass, volume, speed, light, sound, density and air velocity.
The lab was inaugurated by TCE Chairman Karumuttu T. Kannan. This centre will also provide training and certification course for students and faculty. It will also facilitate internships, workshops, research and development, guest lectures, industrial visits and training.
