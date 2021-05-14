Temples distribute 6,000 food packets to the needy

Food packets would be distributed until the end of complete lucidity as instructed by the government.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department-run temples in Madurai region - comprising temples from Madurai and Virudhunagar districts - are distributing around 6,000 food packets to COVID-19 patients and other needy people.

HR and CE Joint Commissioner for Madurai region C. Sri Kumaradurai said that the food packets would be distributed until the end of complete lucidity as instructed by the government. “A total of 57 temples run by HR and CE in Madurai region are distributing around 6,000 food packets every day. These are distributed to COVID-19 patients, their caregivers and homeless, who are finding it difficult to get food during the complete lockdown,” he said.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple distributed 2,000 food packets to the COVID-19 patients and caregivers at Government Rajaji Hospital. The temple authorities also distributed masks and kabasura kudineer to the inmates.

The authorities of Koodal Azhagar Temple distributed 150 food packets to the GRH and 50 packets to the homeless near the temple.

Executive Officer of Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram M. Ramasamy said that 275 food packets from the temple are distributed to the COVID-19 patients of Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur.