October 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PALANI

The HR&CE officials opened the hundials for counting and a total of ₹2.57 crore has been offered by the devotees which included 815 grams of gold, 28,302 grams of silver articles and 489 foreign currency denominations. The two-day counting which ended on Friday, was carried out in the presence of bank officials, volunteers and staffs/students from the Palani Andavar College.