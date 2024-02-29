GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TANGEDCO appeals to public to enrol in PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana

February 29, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), Theni district has appealed to the public to benefit from the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana scheme which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 by registering themselves for generating electricity through solar energy. 

People who register under the scheme would be attached to the online portal through which the beneficiaries could install solar panels in their roof tops at a subsidised price.  

The subsidy provided for the beneficiaries would vary according to the amount of energy produced. For 1Kw ₹30,000, for 2 Kw ₹60,000 and for 3Kw ₹78,000 would be provided.  

People enrolled in the scheme could avail bank loans immediately and the subsidised amount would be deposited in the account of the consumers within 30 days of installation.  

One of the benefits of the scheme were that a household consuming 500 units could save ₹1,250. To generate electricity through solar, the beneficiaries need not get approval from TEDA and only the EB bill of the consumer was sufficient to get enrolled for the scheme.  

People could register their applications through websites registration.pmsuryaghar.gov.in, www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in, www.solarrooftop.gov.in or through mobile applications – PM-SURYA GHAR and QRT PM- Surya Ghar. 

