Commissioner takes charge

Highest priority will be accorded for the timely completion of all development projects being executed in the Tirunelveli Corporation including the Smart City projects, Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran has said.

Assuming office here on Wednesday, he said he would give top priority for expediting all infrastructure development projects. Moreover, the ongoing underground drainage scheme, would also be accelerated.

“Since the COVID-19-induced lockdown had badly hit the progress of all development works, the backlog works would be expedited,” he said.