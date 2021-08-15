Madurai

‘Take steps to bring back stranded fishermen’

Madurai

International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), Kanniyakumari, has urged the Centre to take steps to rescue six Indian fishermen stranded in Iran. Five are from Tamil Nadu and one is from Kerala.

Founder-President of INFIDET Justin Antony said the fishermen were languishing in Shiraz, Iran for over two months without proper food and medical care. They had been engaged by their employer for fishing-related activities.

With no good catch, the fishermen wanted to return to India and requested their employer to send them back. But, the employer is said to have demanded ₹ one lakh each. They were unable to generate the amount.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 8:47:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/take-steps-to-bring-back-stranded-fishermen/article35927931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY