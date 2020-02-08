Swearing-in of panchayat president put on hold

After the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the petition filed by Devi, the first candidate declared panchayat president-elect in Sankarapuram panchayat (Sivaganga district), the Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan has passed an order to put on hold the swearing-in of Devi as the panchayat president.

In the order, the Collector said that the other candidate Priyadharshini and the District Administration were going to appeal against the High Court’s order before the Supreme Court. In these circumstances, the swearing-in ceremony was put on hold.

The High Court had observed that a Returning Officer cannot order a recount after issuing the victory certificate and allowed the petition filed by M. Devi, one of the two candidates who were declared panchayat president- elect.

Devi and Priyadharshini, had both contested for the post of president to the Sankarapuram village panchayat. Devi was first declared the Panchayat President-elect at about 8 pm on the day of the results.

Subsequently, following a commotion a recount was done and Priyadharshini, the other candidate was declared the winner.

Both were issued the certificates (Form 25).

Devi had alleged that Priyadharshini was favoured and declared the winner as she was associated with the ruling party.