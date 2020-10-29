Subscribers receive pension pay orders on retirement day

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation handed over pension pay orders to a few subscribers who retired from service on Thursday.

The Union Government, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers of EPFO, has introduced the plan ‘Prayas’ to grant pension to retiring EPFO subscribers on their date of retirement under the programme. Hence, EPFO – Tirunelveli organised a simple event on its premises on Thursday to disburse the pension payment orders to subscribers retiring on October 29, 2020.

Mahalakshmi, employed with Muruga Home Industries, Surandai; Paulthai of Muruga Home Industries, Koodankulam; Bharathi Gopalsamy of Vaiyapuri Vidhyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School; Xavier Ignatius Christopher of Venus Home Appliances, Thoothukudi; and a few others received their pension pay orders from V. Kalaichelvan, Assistant PF Commissioner, EPFO, Tirunelveli.

Mr. Kalaichelvan appealed to employers to extend their cooperation for successful implementation of the plan by duly following the pre-requisites required such as KYC of employees, online updation of profile and nomination, advance payment of contribution due for the retiring month, forwarding of pension claim in 10-D enclosing additional documents as deemed necessary.

Senior officers of EPFO-Tirunelveli B.V. Harikrishnan, P. Nageswari, S. Safrina, Saraswathi and others were present.