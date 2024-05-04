GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Students, nurses donate their hairs for cancer survivors

May 04, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A hair donation campaign held at Preethi College of Nursing in Madurai on Saturday.

A hair donation campaign held at Preethi College of Nursing in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY.

Students of nursing colleges, faculty members and nurses donated their hairs at a hair donation campaign for cancer survivors held on Saturday ahead of International Nurses Day which is observed every year on May 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale and the vital role played by nurses in healthcare.

The event was held at Preethi College of Nursing in collaboration with the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) Tamil Nadu Branch. In a press release, the organisers said that TNAI - TN Branch under the leadership of Dr. S. Anigrace Kalaimathi was planning and implementing various activities in the State for the benefit of nurses and nursing students

A total of 250 TNAI and SNAI (State Nurses Association of India) members from 16 institutions across Madurai, Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts participated and donated their hairs, the organisers said.

Chairperson of the college Dr. R. Sivakumar, Managing Director Dr. Hema Sivakumar, Principal Dr. Arulmozhi and G. Sivakami of TNAI - TN Branch were present.

A total of 150 TNAI and SNAI members from Velammal School and College of Nursing institutions from Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts participated and donated their hairs.

Velammal Educational Trust Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam graced the occasion. Principal R. Revathi presided. Dr. M. Shanthi, who was the chief guest, said that the donation created a sense of compassion and esprit de corps among the nurses and nursing students.

The event is being conducted in 15 places across Tamil Nadu and students of nursing colleges are participating to donate their hairs for the cause. The final event will take place on May 8 in Chennai, according to the press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.