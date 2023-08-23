August 23, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Students of the Singarathoppu Corporation Middle School in Madurai on Wednesday erupted in joy and cheerfully waved the national flag as they witnessed the successful landing of Vikram Lander on the moon as part of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

Arrangements were made on the school premises for the students, teachers and parents to watch the live-streaming of the event. Headmaster of the Corporation School A. Joseph Jeyaseelan said that it was a historic day and every Indian should feel proud. He said that elaborate decorations were made. Posters and models of the moon and the lander were made ahead of the event.

He said that the students were excited about the event. They were sure that it would be a successful landing and had even bought a cake shaped and decorated like the moon. Students and faculty cut the cake and celebrated the successful landing. Parents were informed earlier and permission was obtained from them so that the students could stay back in school after school hours to witness the event. The parents were also invited and many of them joined the students and teachers to watch the event, Mr. Jeyaseelan said.