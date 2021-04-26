Streets around Rameswaram temple wear deserted look

Following the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, the State government has once again ordered restrictions in movement of people.

As a sequel to this, the usually busy streets (four radha veedhi) around Ramanathaswamy Temple here wore a deserted look.

While HR&CE officials said the rituals were underway as per the Agama Sastras in the temple, devotees were banned from entry indefinitely from Monday.

After the pandemic surfaced in March last, the government ordered closure of all shrines and beaches. After 274 days, Dhanushkodi beach opened to tourists. Similarly, the Agni Theertham was reopened after 315 days. However, within a short span, the government announced an entry ban to devotees.

Due to the restrictions, there was absolutely no movement of people in the pilgrim spot. The flow of tourists at Dhanushkodi too was thin due to the lockdown on Sunday.