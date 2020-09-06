Stranded fishermen rescued

About 750 fishermen, who had gone to Kerala for fishing, were saved after they were permitted to anchor their boats at Moothaakarai, a coastal village in Kollam district, since the sea turned rough on Sunday.
According to INFIDET president Justin Antony, an NGO here, the fishermen from Thuthur region ventured into the sea a couple of days ago. Suddenly, they faced windy conditions while fishing in the deep sea.
Some of them contacted Mr. Antony over the satellite phones, given by the government. This helped the district administration to communicate the situation to the Chief Minister’s office in Kerala, who in turn readily provided assistance to anchor boats at Moothaakarai.
The fishermen have thanked the district authorities here for their timely help.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath