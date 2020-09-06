Madurai

Stranded fishermen rescued

About 750 fishermen, who had gone to Kerala for fishing, were saved after they were permitted to anchor their boats at Moothaakarai, a coastal village in Kollam district, since the sea turned rough on Sunday.

According to INFIDET president Justin Antony, an NGO here, the fishermen from Thuthur region ventured into the sea a couple of days ago. Suddenly, they faced windy conditions while fishing in the deep sea.

Some of them contacted Mr. Antony over the satellite phones, given by the government. This helped the district administration to communicate the situation to the Chief Minister’s office in Kerala, who in turn readily provided assistance to anchor boats at Moothaakarai.

The fishermen have thanked the district authorities here for their timely help.

