State govt. to present awards to MSME sector

Published - May 09, 2024 04:55 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications from the MSME sector for presenting awards for the year 2023-24, spanning six categories, which include recognition for Best Entrepreneurship and among others.

More than 50 lakh companies are operating in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Tamil Nadu.

Through them, more than one crore people have got employment. The Tamil Nadu Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sector Award is given to encourage businesses in Tamil Nadu who have made progress through creative and innovative activities to be competitive in the domestic and global markets, a release from Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said on Thursday.

Accordingly, the government has invited applications for awards at the State and district level to entrepreneurs who have performed well in 2023-24. These awards are presented under the category of Best Agricultural Entrepreneur Award at State Level, Best Women Entrepreneur Award at State Level, Entrepreneur Award for Best Performance and others.

Apart from this, State Level Best Quality and Export Award, State Level Best Entrepreneur Award, District Level Best Entrepreneur Award will be given in six different categories.

Interested MSME members are invited to apply for the award and canl submit their applications at FaMeTN’s website, awards.fametn.com. The deadline for submission is May 20, 2024.

Eligible entrepreneurs can apply for the Entrepreneurship Award, the release added.

