GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

State government urged to take steps to uplift Paliyar, other tribes

May 04, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A book on research on Paliyar and other tribes being released in Madurai on Saturday.

A book on research on Paliyar and other tribes being released in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A major finding in a recent research carried out on ‘Paliyar Tribals in Kodaikanal and Theni areas’ pointed out that no one from the 1,173 families living in 36 villages, where the research was conducted, was placed in a government job.

Legal Action, Advocacy and Services (LAAS) Centre and Save the Nation (Nattai Kappom) Federation on Saturday released a book on research carried out by S. J. Aloysius Irudayam of LAAS Centre.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Irudayam said that he was inspired to carry out the research following the release of the critically acclaimed Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’, a film on the struggles of a tribal woman seeking justice.

Highlighting the key findings, he said that in the places where he had carried out the research, not a single man or woman had ever been placed in a government job. He said that the major reasons were poverty, illiteracy and ignorance.

The data was from the 36 villages. However, there are so many other tribal villages in Tamil Nadu where the situation could be the same or even worse than these 36 villages, he said.

He urged the State government to take necessary and immediate steps to uplift the Paliyar tribes as well as the other such Adivasi communities. Plans should be drawn up immediately to promote and develop the livelihood needs of the indigenous and marginalised people in Tamil Nadu within a fixed time frame, he said.

There should be separate funds allocated for the implementation of planned schemes. A separate Department should be created and a separate cabinet Minister should be appointed to look after the welfare of the tribals and other indigenous and marginalised people, he said.

The government could seek cooperation and make use of the help from voluntary organisations and civil societies. A white paper on what the government has done so far and is yet to do to promote their livelihood status should be presented, he said.

People belonging to the community spoke about the lack of basic facilities in their villages and they urged the government to redress their grievances. C.J. Rajan of Save the Nation and. A. Santhanam of LAAS Centre also spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.