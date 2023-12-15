Stalin seeks moratorium on loan repayments in the wake of Cyclone Michaung

December 15, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - DINDIGUL/MADURAI

After three days of interrogation in its custody, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) produced Ankit Tiwari, a Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officer arrested on bribery charge, before the court. He was remanded to judicial custody for 15 days on Thursday.

The DVAC had questioned the Enforcement Officer in its custody from December 12 to 14. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohana asked Mr. Tiwari about the treatment meted out to him and if he was provided with basic amenities during the interrogation. He responded in the affirmative.

Advocates appearing for the DVAC informed the court that the accused did not cooperate in the interrogation. The accused officer, however, said he had answered the questions to the best of his knowledge. The court, after recording the statements, directed the accused to be remanded in judicial custody for another fortnight, sources said. He further filed an application seeking first-class facilities in jail. The application is expected to come up for hearing on Friday. He was later taken to the Madurai Central Prisons amid tight security.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tiwari, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail. He claimed that he had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution.

He said the police had searched his office and house and no incriminating materials had been seized. The arrest was made in total violation of guidelines. It was a foisted case, the petitioner said. Justice V. Sivagnanam was told that the trial court granted police custody for interrogation till December 14. The State Public Prosecutor would be appearing in the matter. Taking note of it, the court posted the matter on December 19.