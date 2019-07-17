SRMU to mobilise public support to fight move against privatisation

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union will mobilise public support to fight tooth and nail the Union Government’s move to corporatise seven railway production units and profit-making express trains, its general secretary N. Kanniah said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Kanniah said that under its 100-day action plan, the Ministry of Railways proposed to sell Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express for ₹60 crore to a private player through IRCTC. The operator would pay ₹6 crore a year for the next 10 years and operate the train to take the revenue generated through sale of passenger tickets and parcels moved by the train and through advertisements charges.

“The Railways has proposed to implement the same with two profit-making trains in each zone that would affect not only the railway employees, but hit hard the passengers,” he said.

Stating that the railways traditionally offered 53% subsidy to passengers as a mark of service to the nation, he said it also offered concessions to various sections of people such as senior citizens, students, military personel and differently abled passengers.

“If the trains are privatised, the private player will only aim at making profit and do away with all the concessions that will increase the fare twice the present rate. Besides, it will also introduce dynamic fare system which will help only the affluent to make railway journey,” he added.

With Indian Railways offering huge concession on freight movement, especially of perishable goods, the prices of essential commodities were at a lower rate. “If private players start operating, the prices will soar and affect Indian economy,” he said.

Privatisation of railway production units would not only make railway employees jobless, but also do away with the employment opportunities for jobless youth in future.

Union divisional secretary J.M. Rafi and assistant secretary Ramkumar were present.