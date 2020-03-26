SR moves 21 wagon loads of rice to Tirunelveli

Southern Railway has moved 21 wagon loads of rice to Tirunelveli.
A statement says 1,332 tonnes of rice packed in 25,010 bags have been unloaded.
In the wake of CONVID-19, Indian Railways has suspended operation of passenger train services across the country till April 14. However, it is operating freight trains and making all efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities.
Staff deployed at goods sheds, railway stations and control offices are working on 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items is not get affected.
Close coordination is being maintained with the State governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.