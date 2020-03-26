Madurai

SR moves 21 wagon loads of rice to Tirunelveli

Southern Railway has moved 21 wagon loads of rice to Tirunelveli.

A statement says 1,332 tonnes of rice packed in 25,010 bags have been unloaded.

In the wake of CONVID-19, Indian Railways has suspended operation of passenger train services across the country till April 14. However, it is operating freight trains and making all efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities.

Staff deployed at goods sheds, railway stations and control offices are working on 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items is not get affected.

Close coordination is being maintained with the State governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay.

