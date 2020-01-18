Spectator at Avaniyapuram jallikattu dies in hospital two days after injury

A spectator at Avaniyapuram jallikattu who was admitted with a head injury on Wednesday, died late on Friday night at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).
G. Alagar (28) from Utchaparamedu, who was admitted with a concussion and haemorrhage and underwent a procedure after which he was put on ventilator support. He was declared dead at 1 a.m. on Saturday.
There has not been any indication of providing compensation by the Tamil Nadu government or the organising committee yet, although Retired Principal District Judge C. Manickam who headed the organising committee at all three Jallikattu events in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur has proposed to the State government to consider helping the families of the deceased.
