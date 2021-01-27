Special trains from February 1

Madurai

Train No.06867 / 06868 Villupuram – Madurai – Villupuram Daily Express Special Trains services will resume from February 1.

An official statement said that with a composition 10 general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, Train No. 06867 Villupuram – Madurai Daily Express Special train will leave Villupuram at 4.25 p.m. and will reach Madurai at 11.45 p.m., the same day, until further advice.

In return direction, Train No. 06868 Madurai - Villupuram Daily Express Special train will leave Madurai at 3.35 a.m. on and from February 2 and will reach Villupuram at 11.25 a.m., the same day, until further advice.

The train will stop at Kandambakkam, Tiruvennainallur Road, Parikkal, Poovunur, Vridhachalam Jn, Vridhachalam Town, Pennadam, Mathur, Sendurai, Ariyalur, Kallakkudi Palanganatham, Pullambadi, Lalgudi, Valadi, Srirangam, Tiruchi Town, Ponmalai, Tiruchi, Kolatur and Manaparai.