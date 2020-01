Special trains for Pongal

MADURAI

Southern Railways will run special trains to clear extra rush during Pongal, according to a statement.

Train No. 82601 Chennai Egmore– Tirunelveli Suvidha Special would leave Chennai Egmore at 6.50 p.m. on January 10 and reach Tirunelveli at 6 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06002 Tirunelveli– Tambaram Special would leave Tirunelveli at 6.15 p.m. on January 11 and arrive at Tambaram at 5 a.m. the next day.

These trains would stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Train No. 82603 Tambaram– Tirunelveli Suvidha Special would leave Tambaram at 7.20 p.m. on January 12 and reach Tirunelveli at 6 a.m. the next day. Train No. 82604 Tirunelveli– Tambaram Suvidha Special would leave Tirunelveli at 6.15 p.m. on January 18 and arrive at Tambaram at 5 a.m. the next day.

These trains would stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Train No. 82606 Nagercoil– Tambaram Suvidha Special would leave Nagercoil at 5 p.m. on January 19 and reach Tambaram at 5 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06075 Tambaram– Nagercoil Special would leave Tambaram at 11.20 hrs. on January 20 and arrive at Nagercoil at 2 a.m. the next day.

These trains would stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vridhachalam, Villupuram and Chengalpattu, the statement said.