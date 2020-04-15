Special Officer takes stock of food supply

Special Officer for anti-COVID19 operations in the district M. Karunakaran on Wednesday directed officials to ensure sufficient stock of essential commodities and meticulous and speedy distribution to beneficiaries.

Dr. Karunakaran inspected ration shops, Amma Unavagams and a Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’s godown here.

At the Amma Unavagam near Jawahar Ground in Palayamkottai, he checked the kitchen for cleanliness and asked the workers to wear gloves and mask. Visitors too must wear mask. Corporation personnel must keep either soap or sanitiser near the entrance so that customers could wash their hands, he said.

On seeing two meat shops operating at Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai even after the Corporation had temporarily shifted all of them to a spacious area near the District Court Complex, he wondered why they had been allowed to continue business without ensuring physical distancing.

Ealrier, Dr. Karunakaran had visited the temporary meat market.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, who was accompanying the Special Officer, immediately ordered the closure and sealing of the two shops.

Noting glaring variations in prices at temporary vegetable shops at Old Police Quarters area, he asked the civic body chief to ensure uniformity. “All shops should display the prices clearly and any variation should lead to punitive action against the sellers,” he warned.

He also ordered the Corporation officials to keep chlorinated drinking water in all temporary vegetable markets, as he inspected a market at VOC Stadium.

During his visit to ration shops at Thatchanallur and Palayamkottai, Dr. Karunakaran asked the staff about distribution of COVID-19 cash relief and free essential commodities.

When they replied that there were a few more cardholders still left, he asked them to complete the distribution within a day or two and send a compliance report to the Taluk Supplies Officer. He also instructed them to ensure physical distancing.

While inspecting a TNCSC godown at Thaazhaiyooththu, the Special Officer asked officials to ensure sufficient stock of rice, dhal and sugar after pursuing records that showed the situation was far from satisfactory. “The District Supply Officer should ensure sufficient stocks and send a report in this connection,” he said.

District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam, District Supplies Officer Natesan and senior revenue and Corporation officials accompanied him.