Social Welfare Officer in Ramanathapuram district held for corruption

Police said the officer had demanded a bribe of ₹1,500 from a resident to process a bond under a government scheme

January 23, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The block-level Social Welfare Officer of the Kadaladi panchayat union in Ramanathapuram district, Shanmuga Rajeswari, was arrested on charges of demanding and accepting ₹1,500 as a bribe from a woman, to process the bond under the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme. The arrest was made on the night of Monday, January 22, 2024.

According to sources in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Jaya Devi (31) of Kothankulam had approached Shanmuga Rajeswari, seeking the processing of the bond. The officer had demanded ₹1,500 to do this.

Jaya Devi, who did not want to pay the bribe, lodged a complaint with the DVAC unit. After registering a case, the DVAC sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Ramachandran, laid a trap for the officer.

When Jaya Devi approached Ms. Rajeswari, the officer directed her to hand over the money to another individual, Kannan, who was running a tea shop near the Sayalkudi bus stand.

The sleuths arrested Kannan along with Shanmuga Rajeswari under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

