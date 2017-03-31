Madurai

Snap polls alone can save State, says Vasan

TMC president G.K.Vasan addressing a meeting in Madurai on Thursday.

TMC president G.K.Vasan addressing a meeting in Madurai on Thursday.

‘By-election to R.K. Puram is not going to solve problems of people’

By-election to R.K. Puram Assembly constituency is not going to solve problems faced by people of Tamil Nadu and the only solution would be to hold fresh general elections to the Legislative Assembly, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that State government was unfit in many aspects. “Since it is not a ‘natural’ regime, the Chief Minister is unable to fulfil his obligations to the people.” Be it the student community or fishermen or farmers or weavers, every sector in the society was facing problems and the government just did not know how to solve them. The only permanent solution to put an end to these uncertainties would be to hold snap polls and allow people to elect a new government.

On the Centre’s help to Sri Lanka, he said it was always welcome to help the needy and the gesture to despatch some essential commodities to Sri Lanka was commendable. However, when many States, including Tamil Nadu, were reeling under drought, the Centre should address the sufferings of people here as well, Mr. Vasan said.

On the lorry strike, he said that if three million trucks go off road in the country, many workers would go jobless. Prices of essential commodities would escalate. Hence, without remaining a mute spectator, the Central government should resolve the lorry transporters’ issue amicably, he said.

Mr. Vasan said his party would align with a major party in the local body election. “Talks are on with a few parties and a decision will be taken at the appropriate time,” he added.

Later, he addressed party office-bearers from southern districts in which senior leader Gnanadesikan, former MP NSV Chithan and others participated.

