Sloth bear attacks woman near Andipatti hillock

July 02, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman identified as Selvi, wife of Kumar of Kathirvelpuram, a tribal habitation, escaped with injuries when a sloth bear attacked her inside the reserve forest on Sunday.

Police said that the woman had gone inside the forest to pluck herbal plants and to collect firewood. As she was returning, the wild animal, pounced on her and attacked near the Velappar temple. After fighting the bear, the woman escaped with injuries on her back.

Soon after she reached the plains, she reportedly fainted. Villagers rushed her to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Rajadhani police have registered a case. Further investigation was on.

