The Sivaganga-Mannargudi train was delayed by around two hours after it hit a cattle head which attempted to cross the rail track near Kallal on Saturday. Railway sources said the train left Sivaganga at 2.37 p.m. and while approaching Kallal, it hit a a bovine that crossed the track. The train was halted for a while and the loco pilot drove it to Karaikudi at 4 p.m. with a delay of about 40 minutes. While attempts were made to rectify the snag which had developed in the engine, the passengers were shifted to the Rameswaram-Tiruchi train at 6 p.m.
Sivaganga-Mannargudi train suffers delay as it hits cattle
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.