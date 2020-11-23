Sivaganga gets three more ambulances

SIVAGANGA

Dedicating three more ‘108’ emergency service vehicles for the district, State Khadi & Village Industries Minister G. Baskaran said that the State government was committed to improving the welfare and standards of the common man.

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy presided over the function where he said that the district had 20 emergency service vehicles (108). Three more to the fleet would facilitate faster mobility and help victims reach the hospitals quickly. The new ambulances would be stationed at Karaikudi GH, S.S. Kottai and Saruguni PHC. With this, all the panchayat unions and the highways were connected.

In view of the northeast monsoon, the district administration had already geared up its machinery. To ensure that farmers got their due share of water, PWD engineers have been instructed to keep a close watch on the inflow into the tanks and ooranis. The officials were watching the Vaigai at Tiruppuvanam, Manamadurai and other points.

The Collector said that the Health Department officials had commenced camps across the district covering all the hamlets. It would help the people to get screened at the camp. With rainy season around, the officials have proposed to hold the camps at Singampunari, S Pudur, Tirupathur, Kallal, Sakkottai, Kannangudi, Devakottai, Manamadurai, Kalayarkoil, Tirupuvanam, Sivaganga and Illayankudi till November 28.

The officials received close to 300 petitions from the public at the weekly grievance meeting. The Collector has instructed the staff receiving the petitions to issue receipts and ensure they tracked the petitions.

“We have to ensure that the petitions did not remain pending for long. After a reasonable time, they have to be redressed by the officers concerned,” he added.

The Minister gave away welfare measures to 40 people worth ₹ 4.37 lakh from various departments, a press release said.