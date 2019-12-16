Signature forgery: BJP functionary seeks police action

MADURAI

BJP Madurai Urban District president Sasiraman on Monday sought police action against an unidentified person who had forged his signature in a letter addressed to Prime Minister and Union Ministers seeking cancellation of appointment of two city-based advocates as notaries.

In a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sasiraman attached some letters that had returned to his address. The letters that carried the ‘forged signature’ of Mr. Sasiraman had been sent to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Union Finance Minister and Union Minister for Law and Justice.

The letters had sought cancellation of appointment of two notaries alleging that they had been in close contact with terrorists.

Stating that he had not sent any such letter to anyone, he said that someone who had professional rivalry with the advocates could have forged his signature, and sought action against the person who sent the letters.