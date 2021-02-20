SI suspended for assaulting youth

Madurai
Sub-Inspector of Police Selvakumar was placed under suspension on Friday after a preliminary enquiry found him to have assaulted Tirupathi (33) on February 8.
Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha ordered his suspension after Tirupathi complained that he had suffered a minor fracture on his cheek on being assaulted by Jaihindpuram Sub-Inspector of Police.
The SI who was transferred to Armed Reserve after the allegation was placed under suspension after preliminary enquiry conducted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.
According to the police, two persons were picked up by the police after a gang was found consuming liquor in Jaihindpuram. While the other fled, the police brought Tirupathi who had thrown up over the uniform of the SI following which the police beat him up.
The man who fell down sustained injury on his cheek.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police recommended an investigation by Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department into the suicide of K. Kannan (43) of Tirupparankundram, who had ended his life at his home on February 12.
His family members complained that the deceased was harassed by the police during an investigation into a 56-sovereign theft case and it had led him to take the extreme step.
Mr. Sinha said that he had written to the Director General of Police to transfer the probe to CB-CID after the family members raised allegation against the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath