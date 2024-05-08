Shencottai Government Hospital wins prize of ₹10 lakh

Shenottai Government Hospital, which won the Centre’s ‘Kaayakalpa Award’ in 2022, has once again bagged a prize of ₹10 lakh for its impressive performance and yeomen service to rural patients.

The hospital, which was established during the Travancore Kings’ dynasty, was under the control of Kerala Government, but became a part of Tamil Nadu following the annexure of Shencottai Taluk. After giving simple medical assistance in the past in this hospital, cases requiring surgical intervention and advanced medical care would be referred either to Tenkasi Government Hospital or the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

After a team of doctors became part of this hospital under the leadership of Medical Officer C. Rajesh Kannan, caesarian sections, minor ear, nose and throat surgeries and even steel implant surgeries for correcting fractures in accident victims are being done here, which are immensely helpful for the poor rural patients, the visitors of this hospital say.

Dr. Rajesh Kannan-led team has transformed the face of the Shencottai government hospital like a resort with a lot of greenery and there was no ‘hospital smell’ inside the campus. A park has been created for the children of the patients.

“It’s a team effort being guided by Joint Director of Health Services Premalatha,” he says.

This hospital conducted four caesarian sections in 24 hours last year and has done more than 200 ENT procedures in the past 2 years including Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS).

Another ‘musical intervention’ introduced in the hospital sooths the patients and their attendants as the mild instrumentals cascading from the speakers transform the very face of the hospital.

While the in-patients are being provided with a gift-hamper with towel, toothbrush, toothpaste, bath soap, detergent etc. the attendants can use the library created on the hospital premises. The pregnant women coming to the hospital are being served nutritious meal on every Thursday.

“Our team effort has taken our hospital to the second position among 263 government hospitals across Tamil Nadu to bag ₹10 lakh cash award. We’ll strive hard to leap greater heights by serving the patients in the best fashion,” Dr. Rajesh Kannan says.