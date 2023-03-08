Sexual assault on girl: traders down shutters, demand CB-CID probe

March 08, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

Members of Traders’ Association of Paramakudi Town downed their shutters on Wednesday, condemning the sexual assault on a minor girl and also staged a protest condemning the crime.

Scores of shops and commercial establishments in the town remained closed from morning till 1 p.m. The traders staged a demonstration near Gandhi statue. The protest was led by association president ‘Rasi’ N. Bose, in the presence of its joint president Baluchamy.

The protesters appreciated the district police for expeditiously acting on the case in which a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by Municipal Councillor Sigamani and two others, identified as Prabhakaran and Raja Mohammed. They were assisted by two women, identified as Kayalvizhi and Uma.

Paramakudi All Women Police have arrested all the five accused.

The protesters sought a Crime Branch — Criminal Investigation Department probe into the incident. They also sought adequate compensation to the victim.