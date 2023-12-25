GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Semester examinations of eight engineering colleges put off in flood-hit districts

December 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The semester examinations, which were scheduled to be held from December 26, 2023 to January 30, 2024 have been postponed in eight engineering colleges in the southern districts. The Anna University announced the decision as many pockets of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts have not recovered from the effect of recent floods.

The new dates for the examinations will be announced later.

The Controller of Examinations, Anna University, in a statement, said several engineering colleges in Thoothukudi bore the brunt of the recent downpour and the consqeuent floods. A few campuses were still inundated. Further, transportation services and electricity supply had not been restored in many parts of the district. A large number of students had lost their textbooks in floods, with water surrounding their homes yet to be drained. 

Taking into account these factors, the university has postponed the examinations for eight colleges, including Dr. Sivanthi Aditanar College of Engineering, Thiruchendur; V.O.C. College Of Engineering (Anna University Thoothukudi Campus), and V.V. College of Engineering, Tirunelveli.

Related Topics

Madurai / engineering colleges / test/examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.