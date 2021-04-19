Self-immolation bid at Thoothukudi Collectorate

A differently abled grocery shop owner on Monday attempted to immolate himself in front of the Collectorate here after police reportedly did not take any action against a ration shop worker who allegedly cheated the victim of several lakhs of rupees.

As the police acted swiftly, the suicide attempt by N. Ananthan, 44, of Keezha Thattappaarai was thwarted.

Mr. Ananthan, who runs a grocery shop in the same area, said he purchased a lorry for transporting cargo with loan obtained from a private bank,. As this venture caused hefty loss, he decided to sell the vehcile and the ration shop worker, Subramanian of Maappillaiyoorani near here, bought it on the condition that he would repay the remaining dues to the private bank.

Hence, Mr. Subramanian paid only ₹45,000 to him at the time of buying the lorry. However, the hypothecation was still in the name of Mr. Ananthan.

“But Mr. Subramanian did not pay the loan leaving me at the mercy of the bank that warned that my house, against which I had borrowed the loan, would be brought under distrainment proceeding,” Mr. Ananthan said. “When I asked Mr. Subramanian about non-payment of loan, he issued death threat and I filed a complaint with the police who did not take any action against him. I cannot even feed my wife and two daughters. Hence, I decided to end my life on the Collectorate premises.”

After promising him of due action, police warned Mr. Ananthan not to indulge in any such act in future.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.