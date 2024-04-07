GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Second phase of training programme held in Virudhunagar district

April 07, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
The training programme for polling officials under way in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

The training programme for polling officials under way in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The second round of training programme for 9,243 polling officials in Virudhunagar district was held across the district on Sunday.

District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan oversaw the training programme held at Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti and Virudhunagar.

The officials of the zonal teams conducted the classes and clarified to the Presiding Officers and Polling Officers 1, 2 and 3 the intricacies of the election work. The officials would be given a checklist of the materials and forms to be used on the polling day. Even a minor incident of oversight might land up the officials in trouble.

The Presiding Officers should ensure that all members of the team for the polling booths arrive at the booths on the previous night of the polling day. Their attendance and receipt of all polling materials should be duly intimated to the zonal teams. Similarly, the gender-wise polling progress for every two hours should be updated to the zonal team on the polling day.

A demonstration on how to connect the ballot units, VVPAT machine and control unit was conducted at the training session. The polling officials were also asked to try their hands at connecting those gadgets.

The trainers explained to them the details about mock poll, erasing the data of mock poll from the control unit and clearing the VVPAT slips from the VVPAT before starting the polling.

They were also told as to how the control units should be sealed before the polling started. The positions of the two ballot units and how to set the first and second ballot units were also told.

The polling officials should ensure that the face of the VVPAT should be positioned in such a way that the glare of light from tubelights or through the windows posed challenge for the voters from noticing the falling VVPAT slips after polling.

After the training programme, the polling officials were allowed to cast their postal ballots at the facilitation centre set up on the college premises.

