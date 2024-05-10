SEBI, along with NSE and BSE, opens investor service centre in Madurai

To cater to the needs of investors of securities markets in Tamil Nadu, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), along with National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has started an investor service centre in Madurai.

The centre which was inaugurated in January 2024 would facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against the listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and will also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programmes in the State, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, NSE MD and CEO.

He said the centre in Madurai would also serve as centre of learning, interaction and knowledge sessions around all the investment-related products and queries like mutual funds, exchange traded funds, sovereign gold bonds, Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs), etc.

“The centre will also be open to all the students who are keen to learn, understand and invest in the securities market,” he added.

Arijit Sengupta, NSE Communications Officer, said the need of a service centre in a city like Madurai arose when several complaints were raised on the issue of brokers and companies.

“To resolve the issues, we decided to open at some of the important locations in the State,” he added.

He advised the investors to be cautious with brokers about the investments they make. “Investors should make sure they receive the statement from the brokers for the investment they made. As it is not properly monitored by many people, we got complaints that their money is being put into real estate,” he added.