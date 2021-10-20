Science graduate is new panchayat president

A science graduate, Yuvaniya, 23, daughter of Chidambaram, has assumed charge as the new panchayat president of Okkupatti near Sivaganga on Wednesday.

Following the demise of the previous panchayat president, Arumugam Ammal, recently, the State Election Commission had ordered a by-poll for the post.

Among others, Ms. Yuvaniya had also filed her nomination. After she was declared elected, Ms. Yuvaniya, took the oath in the presence of Deputy BDO Sujata and other former panchayat presidents from the village at the panchayat office.

Many of them greeted her on assuming office and wished her good luck.

In a brief chat with reporters, she said that she was elated on the one hand, while on the other side, she had a lot of responsibility as the elected representative. “I will do my best and be accessible for the needy people...I will discharge my duties sincerely. Being young and educated, I will create awareness about the need for women’s empowerment,” she added.