Schoolteacher held for misbehaving with old student

TENKASI

The Courtallam police have arrested a married teacher for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student, who had left the school in 2017 itself.

Police said Manmatharaj, 35, of Azhagunatchiyarpuram near Sankarankovil, who is working with the Government Higher Secondary School at Kuruvikulam, had developed a relationship with a girl student when she was studying in the school in 2017. Even after the girl left the school in 2017 and joined nursing training programme, the relationship continued.

When the girl contacted Manmatharaj over the phone to clarify her doubts in her nursing programme, he asked her to come to Courtallam, where he was enjoying the weekend. After the girl came to Courtallam on Monday, he took her to a park where he allegedly misbehaved with her.

As the girl screamed for help, the passers-by informed the Courtallam police who arrested Manmatharaj.