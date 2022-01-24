Sanitary workers demand abolition of outsourcing

Condemning the State Government’s decision to outsource sanitary works in the local bodies, the sanitary workers struck work and staged a demonstration here on Monday.

The protesting sanitary workers said the Government Orders that paved way for outsourcing of sanitary operations in the local bodies should be annulled to ensure better quality of work in keeping the residential areas and the public places clean and tidy. The sanitary workers of all urban civic bodies should be given the minimum wages of ₹700 a day. Besides regularising the services of the sanitary workers serving on ‘daily wages basis’, the Tamil Nadu Government should appoint sufficient number of workers in the civic bodies for sanitary operations.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation contribution being deducted from the wages of the sanitary workers should be properly paid in their accounts. Sanitary workers, who should not be compelled to segregate the degradable and non-degradable waste, should be provided with free uniform and all safety gadgets. Sanitary workers affected by COVID-19 should be given full wages and the incentive of ₹15,000, announced by the Tamil Nadu Government should be given to the sanitary workers also.

District president of CITU’s Tirunelveli District Rural Development Employees’ Union Mohan led the agitation.