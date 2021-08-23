Sanitary workers and OHT operators seek salary hike

Members of Madurai Rural Committee, Centre of Indian Trade Unions staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday, putting forth a number of demands on the behalf of rural sanitary workers and OHT (Over Head Tank) Operators.

Pon Krishnan, secretary of the committee, said, “There are 420 village panchayats in Madurai and there are more than 4,000 people working as sanitary workers and OHT operators in the district. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they have been working extra hours to make sure the public is safe. We request the government to give them a relief fund of ₹15,000 per individual. We want our consolidated pay to be increased based on 7th Pay Commission recommendations. A service register must also be maintained for the employees.”

They demanded the government to pay their salaries before the 5th of every month and regularise their service as many of them have been working for over 10 years. They also asked the government to provide them uniforms, masks, hand gloves and other protective gear.