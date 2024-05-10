GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Russian Centre of Science and Culture holds education fair in Madurai

Published - May 10, 2024 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) jointly with ‘Study Abroad,’ conducts All-India Russian education fair for the academic year 2024-2025 at The Madurai Residency Hotel in Madurai on May 14. 

The fair would witness participation of as many as eight leading higher educational institutions, all belonging to the Russian government. The fair offers as many as 8,000 MBBS seats for the Indian students.  

Indian students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and who have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks are only 40%), could apply for MBBS courses in Russia. Tamil medium students can also apply. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia, a press release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.