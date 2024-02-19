GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rural development officers begin wait-in protest at Virudhunagar Collectorate

February 19, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association staging a wait-in protest at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association staging a wait-in protest at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association resorted to “wait-in” protest on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises seeking revocation of suspension order of two officials, on Monday.

Around 300 members of the association had availed themselves of casual leave as a mark of the protest against the suspension of the Block Development Officer and Junior Engineer of Narikudi block.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan had ordered suspension of the officials following bursting of underground pipeline of Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme over which a bus shelter had been constructed.

The protest was led by the association’s Virudhunagar district president L. Rajagopalan.

The association office-bearers said that the payment for the construction work of the bus shelter had not been made.

The BDO and the engineer had asked the contractor to re-locate the pipeline before the work started. But, by then they were transferred and the contractor had carried out the work.

After the pipeline burst, it was set right immediately. The association State secretary N. Pugalenthi said that protest would continue till Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.