Robbers attack youth, photograph him in the nude before snatching money, phone in Kariyapatti

May 06, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, K. Vignesh (22) of Kariyapatti was attacked with sharp weapons and nude photographs of him were taken by a few robbers in Kariyapatti on Saturday. 

The police said that Vignesh, who was working as receptionist in a hospital, was invited by his social media friend, Guru.  

When he went to meet Guru, the man picked him up on his motorbike and took him to a secluded place at around 4.30 p.m.

Few unidentified persons followed them and they blind-folded Vignesh with a piece of cloth. Then, they brandished a machete and threatened him to hand over his valuables. 

When he resisted, they attacked him with a machete. They removed his dress and photographed him in the nude. 

The gang then snatched his mobile phone, silver chain and ring. The robbers also forced him to transfer ₹13,500 using his mobile phone. 

Based on the complaint from Vignesh, the Kariyapatti police have booked Guru and others for armed robbery and criminal intimidation. 

