Road roko for free house site

Condemning the revenue officials for giving them free house sites on a land belonging to an individual, a group of people blocked the Tiruchendur highway here on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Government gave free house sites to a section of the residents of Arockiyanathapuram on Palayamkottai outskirts three years ago. As the land allotted for free house sites belonged to an individual, the beneficiaries submitted petition to the revenue officials seeking allotment of sites from the government poramboke land.

When the process got delayed, the agitated beneficiaries blocked the Palayamkottai – Tiruchendur highway on Wednesday causing serious traffic snarl on this busy road.

After the revenue and the police officials held talks with the protestors and assured them that the free house sites would be allotted to them very soon, the protest was withdrawn.