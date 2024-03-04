Revenue officers association begins wait-in protest in Virudhunagar Collectorate

March 04, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association began an indefinite ‘wait-in’ protest on the Virudhunagar Collectorate premises on Monday.

The association Virudhunagar district secretary, D. K. Ponraj, said that their members were on indefinite strike pressing for a charter of demands since February 27.

Among the demands, the State Government has fufilled only the demand.

“We will wait inside the Collector’s office till our demands are met,” Mr. Ponraj said.

The association members have proposed to begin a similar protest in front of the office of Commissioner of Land Administration from March 7.