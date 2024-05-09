GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Retired police inspector assaulted by daughter-in-law in Madurai

Published - May 09, 2024 03:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A retired Inspector of Police, V. Karuppaiah (75), was reportedly assaulted by his daughter-in law, J. Priya, following a domestic quarrel here on Saturday. 

The police said that Karuppaiah, who had retired in 2007 lives with his second wife and daughter in the ground floor of his house in Mehaboobpalayam. 

His son, Jaiganesh, who is a Sub-Inspector of Police, in Dindigul district, lives with his family on the first floor. 

On Saturday, a quarrel broke out between Karuppaiah and Priya over parking of motorbike in the portico. Subsequently, Priya had held Karuppaiah by his throat and pushed him down and assaulted with her slipper.

She also beat up Karuppaiah’s wife, Janaki. 

Karuppaiah, who had undergone treatment for heart ailment in 2018, has been admitted to a private hospital. 

Based on his complaint lodged on Wednesday, S.S. Colony police have booked Priya and her parents for assault, using abusive language and for criminal intimidation. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.