Retired police inspector assaulted by daughter-in-law in Madurai

A retired Inspector of Police, V. Karuppaiah (75), was reportedly assaulted by his daughter-in law, J. Priya, following a domestic quarrel here on Saturday.

The police said that Karuppaiah, who had retired in 2007 lives with his second wife and daughter in the ground floor of his house in Mehaboobpalayam.

His son, Jaiganesh, who is a Sub-Inspector of Police, in Dindigul district, lives with his family on the first floor.

On Saturday, a quarrel broke out between Karuppaiah and Priya over parking of motorbike in the portico. Subsequently, Priya had held Karuppaiah by his throat and pushed him down and assaulted with her slipper.

She also beat up Karuppaiah’s wife, Janaki.

Karuppaiah, who had undergone treatment for heart ailment in 2018, has been admitted to a private hospital.

Based on his complaint lodged on Wednesday, S.S. Colony police have booked Priya and her parents for assault, using abusive language and for criminal intimidation.